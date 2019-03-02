FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 532
Well, the negotiations are over, the eu has formed 4 multi-directional candles, the result is on Sunday on the cell phone, wait for it...
and the bottoms and tops of the candles will be taken...
it's a consolidation, I can imagine the momentum from it ))
he must have been drinking )))) (...and smoked)
Hide the weed from them))) Here's your eurow's target for the coming days
Buy as low as possible and don't sweat it.
Quid Hitler kaput, correction.
In general, anything ....USD buy, USD... sell.
And yen 107.
SOT by the pound
noodles, eat up)
The target is much lower, somewhere around 1.1180. Otherwise I will just get rich, and this should not be allowed in any case.
I'm showing you the real situation, and your fantasies will be glad to hear))))
Actually, I meant 1.1647 as the nearest target.
Why do you have such a prognosis, can you explain?
