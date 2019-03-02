FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 681
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You know what you're getting at, but the warrants go here and there? You don't know where? Smoke)
My son, you can trade like I can count the stars.
Sell 0.1
What makes you think they don't? Everything is thought out in detail.
What is there to think about? There is a place to sell and a place to buy, you sit and wait, the price comes, you sell - you sell, you buy - you buy. You do not have to think))))
The pound has stopped ...Technically draws a flag.
After the first buy of a position, all subsequent ones are in the plus, that's the first thing. Second, have you ever closed 10 lots a day? I don't think you catch fleas on dogs, and do not see elephants, here between 3 and 5 is the average, if the minimum lot is 0.01.
Looking at "TA shapes" on a chart is like looking at coffee grounds. the result is the same.
After the first buy of a position, all subsequent ones are in the plus, that's the first thing. Second, have you ever closed 10 lots a day? I doubt you catch fleas on dogs, and do not see elephants, here between 3 and 5 is the average, if the minimum lot of 0.01.