FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 681

New comment
 
stranger:
You know what you're getting at, but the warrants go here and there? You don't know where? Smoke)
What makes you think they don't know? It's all worked out to the last detail.
 
stranger:

My son, you can trade like I can count the stars.

Sell 0.1

It's a move, so to speak the ball. You think the orders are all piled up, although such stupidity is to be expected from you
 
Alexey:
What makes you think they don't? Everything is thought out in detail.
What needs to be thought through? There is a place to sell and a place to buy, you sit and wait, the price comes, you sell - you sell, you buy - you buy. You don't have to think about it)))
[Deleted]  
The pound has stopped ...Technically drawing a flag
 
stranger:
What is there to think about? There is a place to sell and a place to buy, you sit and wait, the price comes, you sell - you sell, you buy - you buy. You do not have to think))))
After the first buying position all subsequent ones are winning, that's the first thing. Second, have you ever closed 10 lots a day? I don't think you catch fleas on dogs, and you don't see elephants, here 3 to 5 is the average, if you take the minimum lot of 0.01.
 
azfaraon:
The pound has stopped ...Technically draws a flag.
Looking at "TA figures" on a chart is like looking at coffee grounds. the result is the same.
 
Alexey:
After the first buy of a position, all subsequent ones are in the plus, that's the first thing. Second, have you ever closed 10 lots a day? I don't think you catch fleas on dogs, and do not see elephants, here between 3 and 5 is the average, if the minimum lot is 0.01.
On your demo or cent you can keep playing, go malshik, go uncle busy))))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Looking at "TA shapes" on a chart is like looking at coffee grounds. the result is the same.
I'm not writing this for you ... I'm writing it so you'll pay attention ...
 
Alexey:
After the first buy of a position, all subsequent ones are in the plus, that's the first thing. Second, have you ever closed 10 lots a day? I doubt you catch fleas on dogs, and do not see elephants, here between 3 and 5 is the average, if the minimum lot of 0.01.
I do not give a shit what you open-close, the word you say smart, here to sell, and there to buy, and I'll take a look. And you can tell your mum about your moose in the evening)))
 
Fuck, why did I come to this swamp again. Goodbye))))
1...674675676677678679680681682683684685686687688...2119
New comment