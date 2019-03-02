FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 722
audi at 7842 level, please compadre to 7742 ...
I like the way our Teacher grabs these tails, he grabs the pips in the pips, but not in that direction)))
and then what will be 1.5215?
5051...
and the kiwi will reach 7572 today (catching up with the aude)
Do you chop firewood by theory or by omission?))
from scratch...
from the ballpark...
And the teacher said to go by the theory!!!
I really didn't understand that theory again(((
He's been babbling and babbling for two days without giving birth to anything of substance
After mushrooming he is so plush that he does not know where he is or what he wants from him
Mushrooms, it can happen to anyone
Thinks he's in his cave in nirvana and talking to spirits
which nirvana?
In nirvana...
Waiting
http://coub.com/view/52h9a
