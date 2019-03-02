FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 722

Lesorub:
audi at 7842 level, please compadre to 7742 ...
Do you chop wood on the theory or from scratch?)))
 

I like the way our Teacher grabs these tails, he grabs the pips in the pips, but not in that direction)))

 
azfaraon:
and then what will be 1.5215?

5051...

and the kiwi will reach 7572 today (catching up with the aude)

 
stranger:
Do you chop firewood by theory or by omission?))

from scratch...


 
Lesorub:
from the ballpark...

And the teacher said to go by the theory!!!

I really didn't understand that theory again(((

He's been babbling and babbling for two days without giving birth to anything of substance

After mushrooming he is so plush that he does not know where he is or what he wants from him

 
Mushrooms, it can happen to anyone
 
chepikds:
Mushrooms, it can happen to anyone
Thinks he's in his cave in nirvana and talking to spirits
 
stranger:
Thinks he's in his cave in nirvana and talking to spirits

which nirvana?

In nirvana...

 

Waiting

don't ask then, you're already full of it ?????????????????
