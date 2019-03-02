FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 256

stranger:
Bring him some hallucinogenic mushrooms for that)))

By the way, I think the pound is ripe for a deep correction upwards, now will be good to take out the bears

To be honest I was hoping it would go down to my buy limit of 1.50.

 
costy_:

pgad, tgent steady ;)))

someone bought a pound sold...and is still buying, it's going to be a whopper down there ;))

I'm a fool, I sold the chif at 8745.
 
Spekul:

Would you like to buy an Audi?

By the way, where's the brother?)

 
stranger:
And I foolishly sold the chif at 8745.

he's in ignore for now, close it ;))

 
costy_:

So I thought, while he's in ignore, I'll quietly rustle here))))

Kostya, what are the lines?

 

EUR 1.11 to watch - may buy for 300 pips.

 
Bah, what people in the field ))))
 
stranger:
the quid goes up, the chiff goes up, the distillation == a ranger in one word.

thinking of selling for a couple of days while the eur stands.

stranger:


Secret turkey, but as simple as a house corner ;))

 
artikul:
Bah, what people in the field ))))
Look at all the pretty pictures.
 
costy_:

the quid goes up, the chif goes up, the distillation == a rank in one word.

thinking of selling for a couple of days while the eu is standing.

And the chif is going so well) so what are the lines on the chart?
