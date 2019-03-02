FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 256
Bring him some hallucinogenic mushrooms for that)))
By the way, I think the pound is ripe for a deep correction upwards, now will be good to take out the bears
To be honest I was hoping it would go down to my buy limit of 1.50.
pgad, tgent steady ;)))
someone bought a pound sold...and is still buying, it's going to be a whopper down there ;))
Would you like to buy an Audi?
By the way, where's the brother?)
And I foolishly sold the chif at 8745.
he's in ignore for now, close it ;))
So I thought, while he's in ignore, I'll quietly rustle here))))
Kostya, what are the lines?
EUR 1.11 to watch - may buy for 300 pips.
the quid goes up, the chiff goes up, the distillation == a ranger in one word.
thinking of selling for a couple of days while the eur stands.
Secret turkey, but as simple as a house corner ;))
Bah, what people in the field ))))
