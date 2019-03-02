FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 333

oops.... it's a new pound picture.... there's the same error as in the caddy made ouch ouch =) now I have to figure out what to do

 
stranger:
So you don't have the grail?((

Everyone has a grail, only not everyone discovers it and is able to use it...

"Seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened".

Personally, I'm searching, knocking, head-scratching, but so far in vain...

Maybe the Master, will guide you to the true path!



 
The Teacher can send, not only to the path, but further down the road).
 
Guru! no way! he's the only one with a PAMM! how can he send him away! we're potential investors))))
 
Let's put it simply - a teacher CAN! )))
 
What I don't get is, if the Euro fell out of the pattern, there will be no more predictions from Sensei?
 
It will take time even for HIM to draw a new pattern for the next 10 years )))
 
Do you have small children?

Give them pencils and a graph of the Euros, they will draw it for HIM in five minutes. And the result will be the same, and maybe even better)))

 
Greece has an election on Sunday, we can open with decent gep on euR.
 
USDCHF, GBPCHF - sell

EURAUD - buy

There you go, the final variant)

Looks like
