oops.... it's a new pound picture.... there's the same error as in the caddy made ouch ouch =) now I have to figure out what to do
So you don't have the grail?((
Everyone has a grail, only not everyone discovers it and is able to use it...
"Seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened".
Personally, I'm searching, knocking, head-scratching, but so far in vain...
Maybe the Master, will guide you to the true path!
The teacher can send, not only to the path, but further away)
Let's put it simply - the teacher CAN! )))
One thing I don't understand is if the eu fell out of the pattern, there will be no more forecasts from Sensei?(
It will take time even for EMU to draw a new pattern for the next 10 years ))))
Do you have small children?
Give them pencils and a graph of the Euros, they will draw it for HIM in five minutes. And the result will be the same, and maybe even better)))
Next week the most promising in my opinion
USDCHF, GBPCHF - sell
EURAUD - buy
There you go, the final variant)