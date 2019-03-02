FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 545

In the dollar index, too, a correction is in order.


 
Spekul:
and in case the gap goes down, it's a roulette game, for luck.
You are playing roulette, I have wave analysis.
 
GoVegas:

hooray, I'm sick of it already ))

but"it" is not yet ...

 
costy_:

AND HE?

He's got fleas again.

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-16

 
stranger:

You're like two monkeys cleaning each other out :)=
 
Alexey:
You're like two monkeys cleaning each other out :)=
How could you call Teacher that????!!!!
 
stranger:
There, there, look at them coming at me already. Ew, fleas.
 
stranger:

AND HE?

He's got fleas again.

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-16

There's 150 to 200 points each. (these fleas are the size of sheepdogs)
 
Ishim:
there's 150 to 200 points of movement. (these fleas are the size of sheepdogs)
Just kidding, you're growing, Sensei, I remember when you were young you used to draw 30 pips each)))
