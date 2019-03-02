FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 545
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In the dollar index, too, a correction is in order.
and in case the gap goes down, it's a roulette game, for luck.
In the dollar index a correction is also in order.
hooray, I'm sick of it already ))
but"it" is not yet ...
hooray, I'm sick of it already ))
but"she" hasn't yet...
AND HE?
He's got fleas again.
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-16
AND HE?
He's got fleas again.
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-16
You're like two monkeys cleaning each other out :)=
How could you call a teacher that????!!!!
AND HE?
He's got fleas again.
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-16
there's 150 to 200 points of movement. (these fleas are the size of sheepdogs)