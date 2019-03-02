FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1002
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I wouldn't be in a hurry.
it makes no difference where to close them)))) both there and there will be the same thing, no matter where. i have them as a deposit accumulation on a non-swap and check - will reinvest work better that way)
Reinvest would not be better, but if the lot was 0.8 or 1.5 reinvestment would not be bad. And with 0.02.
you don't understand. what do you mean - which is better? 0.02, 0.03, 0.04 or 0.02, 0.04 ...
you don't understand. what do you mean - which is better? 0.02, 0.03, 0.04 or 0.02, 0.04 ... with the last option, you're giving Uncle Kolya less and less to protect what you've gained, while with the first one you're always in a bent position)))))
0.02-0.04 geometric progression, it's always better, and when you switch to tens, you should leave the step at 0.01
I'm going to run the second test now, but there will be imbalance in lots.
First, build up your deposit, or the imbalance will continue.
Gambling is all or nothing! )
dac you haven't realised yet that such a concept as depot growth is no longer an issue for some? ) and that growth options are now being considered)