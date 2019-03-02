FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1002

mmmoguschiy:
I wouldn't be in a hurry.
So, a very small lot, 1 tick -0.1 quid. But on the sell side, I'm going to be serious.
 
_new-rena:
it makes no difference where to close them)))) both there and there will be the same thing, no matter where. i have them as a deposit accumulation on a non-swap and check - will reinvest work better that way)
Reinvest would not work better, if we had 0.8 or 1.5 it would not be bad. And with 0.02 just
Alexey:
Reinvest would not be better, but if the lot was 0.8 or 1.5 reinvestment would not be bad. And with 0.02.
I don't get it. Which is better? 0.02, 0.03, 0.04 or 0.02, 0.04 ... with the last option, you're giving Uncle Kolya less and less to protect your gains, while with the first option you're always bent out of shape)))))
 
_new-rena:
you don't understand. what do you mean - which is better? 0.02, 0.03, 0.04 or 0.02, 0.04 ...
The excitement is all or nothing! )
 
_new-rena:
you don't understand. what do you mean - which is better? 0.02, 0.03, 0.04 or 0.02, 0.04 ... with the last option, you're giving Uncle Kolya less and less to protect what you've gained, while with the first one you're always in a bent position)))))
0.02-0.04 geometric progression, it's always better, and when you go to tens, you should leave the step of 0.01
Alexey:
0.02-0.04 geometric progression, it's always better, and when you switch to tens, you should leave the step at 0.01
I'm going to run a second test now, but there will be imbalance in the lots.
 
_new-rena:
I'm going to run the second test now, but there will be imbalance in lots.
I'm going to start with a deposit build-up, otherwise the imbalance will continue.
Alexey:
First, build up your deposit, or the imbalance will continue.
So you have not yet understood that such a thing as a growing deposit is no longer a problem for some people here? ) and that growth options are now being considered)
 
21april:
Gambling is all or nothing! )
Uncle Kolya doesn't doze off. It's not about us ))
 
_new-rena:
dac you haven't realised yet that such a concept as depot growth is no longer an issue for some? ) and that growth options are now being considered)
growth options for what? What else could be of interest to those who aren't? spiritual growth or something?
