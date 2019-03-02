FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1216
I noticed long time ago that there is no respect for anything or anyone...
No, no hard feelings. It's not about respect here. It's about the fact that if I don't understand the logic of the conclusions received about entry, pose or analysis of a pair, I just don't pay attention.
Well, I do not understand anything in your figure (the channel, if it is one, is still understandable. But the "logic" of the dumbbell and the 2 red lines was not clear to me), so I missed it.
It may well be that we are looking at it from different angles.
what do you use? what techniques do you use?
Just support/resistance levels, + VSA (I rarely pay attention to them now).
I don't use any indicators, almost a naked chart.
...But then I understand that no one reads simple books... And what to say about the method of studying volumes.
I don't understand about the target. Did you put it there for someone to tell you what's wrong in terms of thechanalysis?
What books? You have to study the price, its behaviour. Not books.
The same with the volumes - there is one book, that's all. The rest is a personal interpretation of the "truth" by every writer and trader.
Forex is not a discipline, where you "learn it" and earn it. Here you have to look, think and look at the chart again.
Methods such as"enter the market when the red line crosses the blue one" either do not work or do not work at all.
No need to tell me anything)))) I just wanted to be close to the "people" ... But here I see just comrades with "blue" blood)))
That's why I'm asking - how is your picture informative for the people?
and the pound has collected all the koloput on time, it's time to go back...
and the old one didn't mind.