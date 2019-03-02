FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1301
Hi! How's it going in the ass? // you don't spoil us with your presence ....
You close the buy, it'll go straight up, you'll see.
Hi! same old (((( (another ace screwing up)
guys, we are going to storm 1.0950-1.10.
You think the broker's watching me... Let's see who's got the better nerve.
and what are you going to do there without quotes? )))
He's got his eyes open, he can't do without it.
he has no time...