FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1301

New comment
 
_new-rena:
Hi! How's it going in the ass? // you don't spoil us with your presence ....
Don't want to talk to us, see - said stupid and untutorable(
 
Alexey:
You close the buy, it'll go straight up, you'll see.
You think the broker's watching me... Let's see who's got the better nerves.
 
_new-rena:
Hi! How's it going in the regiment? // you're not spoiling us with your presence....
Hi! same old same old ((( (another ts is screwing up)
 
Guys, we're going to storm 1.0950-1.10.
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Hi! same old (((( (another ace screwing up)
discs? trade against her signal - it'll be a super tc "anti-discs"...
 
stranger:
guys, we are going to storm 1.0950-1.10.
And what are you going to do there without quotations? )))
 
Speculator_:
You think the broker's watching me... Let's see who's got the better nerve.
He's watching me with both his eyes, and he can't do without it.
 
Ishim:
and what are you going to do there without quotes? )))
I won't do there, I didn't take the euro, I took the pound)
 
stranger:
Guys, we're going to storm 1.0950-1.10.
We will, but we still need to get there
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
He's got his eyes open, he can't do without it.

he has no time...

1...129412951296129712981299130013011302130313041305130613071308...2119
New comment