What are we doing with the pound?

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 750
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Watching closely the game against the dollar )
No, it doesn't look like it, it made a big loss, waited for the first micro profit and closed, got scared. The movement continued, but the second order did not reach profit. If we had a robot, it would have cut more profit from the first order.
I have to check his max sometime.
You'll be able to tell when you've seen it)))
You'll be able to tell me if you've had enough of it))))
Will it make a difference?
For me nothing has changed on the pound over the past week, for you I don't know.
You are only watching.)
What's all the fuss? I'm thirsty =) I soaked the meat, they said the road to the cottage will be cleared by 6pm... my son will flood the sauna =) life is good =)
What's all the fuss? I'm thirsty =) I soaked the meat, they said the road to the cottage will be cleared by 6pm... my son will flood the sauna =) life is good =)