artikul:
If you mean the eur, the Grail has a negative delta, which causes a chaotic swing )))) Yesterday we had a positive delta, the program got 100% and lost on take))) Now the delta is negative again, so there is nothing to catch until the level is depressed ))))
like i told you - there are periods of uncertainty )))) Hi! I am organising a championship - I will be judging with a stopwatch! Will you take part? ()
Ishim:
i see your ad on top urging to trade by the signal ? ))))) It's all about the nickname, it's cool! )
 
stranger:

What did Myth leak? Who did he leak? When did he leak? Clowns, the price went 6 feet up, fell one and a half, DROWNED, shouting, euphoria, well, idiots in a word))))

I'm sick of communicating with you)))) There's nothing to talk about when you can't even see the charts. Goodbye)))

Read yesterday's thread, I wasn't scolding you, I was praising you! (((( , will you be participating in the speed diving? (or is that out of date? -okay you'll be an honorary fan)
 
Ishim:
I said - at the end of April or beginning of May I will open an account for monitoring, I will throw in the link.
 
stranger:
Think about what to write in the comments beforehand! (Mif explained everything - everything is clear)
artikul:
So a negative delta (if you mean volumes) is a fixing, we don't take it into account. I can't get points out of the delta to understand if I need to enter the market with this. )

) and now the eurik has done what for? ))) ? (in short, many things remain unclear)

but yes, there was such a signal, unrecorded until now). ....

oh! shopping begins. Going to follow the pound, hopefully....

 
_new-rena:

what are you confused about?
Ishim:
Yeah. Ishim, there's pictures of kish mish here. Volumes can't just add up like that. Some of them are stops, some of them are open trades, some of them are pauses. To untangle this mess is a total bummer.... (I've been scratching my eyes on the screen for two months)
 
stranger:

It was, and the "dragon" flew).

 
Ishim:
think about what to write in the comments beforehand! (Mif explained it all - it's all clear)
If it's not clear about the pound 1.50-1.57, I don't know how else to write. Or what are the comments?
