FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 102
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
maybe )
otherwise where would the money come from ))))
Thanks !
I've been trying out the high-low indicator.
I can't get used to entering from a high or a low.
Maybe you can tell me how the indicator detects highs and loys and whether it is possible to place a pending order at a future low or high...
Or maybe i should look for some sort of middle value between the ranges (hai and low).
Thanks !
here see the bottom on the Eurochka .
There is no bottom on mt4 )
MT's biggest problem is the lack of calendar days. And the smaller one is the scaling. And the graphics.
So graphical analysis in MT is a no brainer.
I've been trying out the high-low indicator.
I can't get used to entering from a high or a low.
Maybe you can tell me how the indicator detects highs and loys and whether it is possible to place a pending order at a future low or high...
Or maybe i should look for some sort of middle value between the ranges (hai and low).
thanks !
MT's biggest problem is the lack of calendar days. And the smaller one is the scaling. And graphics.
So graphical analysis in MT is a no brainer.
the premium falls into the pocket at the end of the trade, that's what Strange meant. and since the volume on it increases over time as the price approaches the target, the premium increases as well.
when is the end of the trade?
if the price is close to the level of the put, it means that the volume increases
it means the premium goes up on the way, it means the level goes away from the price?
who was it for? For intraday - from the high to sell, from the low to buy.
when is the end of the trade?
if the price is close to the level of the put, it means that the volume increases
it means the premium goes up on the way, so the level moves away from the price?
First do what I told you, update levels once an hour and do not forget to look at these levels at night. You will understand everything yourself.
And the end of the deal is different for different players. I remembered the Aydler in the 4 -rka and the market makers. That's how you pull information from them. Long trades - look at futures, there are goals and term (quarterly).
there's Tuma posted a Renko in this thread. The same 45 degrees, if anything...
Not the same ones, I bet. Renko has nothing to do with 45 degrees. My 45 degrees is my grandfather's.