FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1074
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And what does it show?)
Understanding comes, as I understand it, from looking at the dashes on the chart? )))))))))))))
the moon was sold, the yen was sold?
what do the coloputians have to say about them?
so on your pictures: execute cannot be pardoned...
dashes:
and the euras...
turn around?
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12238760&viewfull=1#post12238760
And you have zero specifics, I bought the pound because I don't know why))))
"stop mumbling as if to me..."
it's very clear, TR 5397
sticks don't lie...
"stop mumbling, as far as I'm concerned..."
it's very clear, TR 5397
the sticks don't lie...
Hee hee
I do not see the point in your and the Teacher's "trading" at all, what the hell is 53, you will close in a figure at most and feed Dolls)))) At least the last week and a half, buying every day, how are the bai from 49 doing? ))))
And instead of mumbling about 53 for a whole week, you could have taken at least three figures in that time on sales.
OK, that's a silly conversation...
I think it's better to show this obscurantism in the colopus branch...
to separate the flies from the cutlets...
OK, that's a silly conversation...
I think it's better to show this obscurantism in the colopus branch...
to separate the flies from the cutlets...
I've been selling for a fortnight, you've been buying for a fortnight, I agree, it's no use, keep dreaming).
I hope the sales are closed?
I'm afraid it'll be '57 all over again...
And what does it show?)
Understanding comes, as I understand it, from looking at the lines on the chart? )))))))))))))
"Teacher, sorry dumbass, what to do with this prediction of yours...?"
Who knows what to do with it, or maybe the question is whose lines it is ))))) (backtracking didn't work as usual)
There was a good profit on purchases, he showed. I haven't closed sales from 5261 yet. I'm not going to race around the field like you because I thought something was wrong))))
The problem is that you cannot even explain yourself why you buy or sell, so there is nothing to talk about.
In short, think, I smoke, I will not lay out the deals in realtime, strictly post factum, not because I'm afraid of someone, but because I do not run after me)))
Well, here are the pictures, the targets are at 45, and the correction zones I think you can see
Strange, you tell me.
What is the fundamental difference between your canvas with options and mine (and you used to draw the same ones yourself):
The same correction zones, only you don't need to fill your head with numbers)))