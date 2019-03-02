FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1408
yeah....There's a profusion going up ....
Not according to the forecast.
Thank you !
It'll be 1pm Moscow time soon, we can buy...
you mean sell?
the euro has been going up since this morning.
I'm just kidding, turn to page 1406 if you're not too lazy)))
I hope the article does not offend))))
The glass is poured dry).
Thanks for the drawings ;-)
1:00 p.m. Moscow time, you can buy...
invert the forecast and get thesolny к
given the Ishim forecast, it would seem so... A test drive of the Grail?
_new-rena:I'm a long way from you - where's 100% per day, no more than 1.5-2 - testing on ))))))))))
