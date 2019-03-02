FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 82
1.1436 Euro detected )))
Well, everyone is waiting for the reversal, and suddenly it will be secretly reversed at night, while everyone is asleep))
There's no point. Waiting. The euro needs another bubble to burst for it to "burst".
It was going down for 3 weeks and it took a pullback to go down.
On the other hand, it is also good. The deeper down, the longer up.
Speculator_:
Honour the mm, my children)))
You should have been visiting today, not staring at the monitor.)
