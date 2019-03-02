FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 82

SEVER11:
1.1436 Euro detected )))
1.0282 USDCHF
 
USDCAD- 1.1986-1.21066-1.2365
 
Spekul:
Well, everyone is waiting for the reversal, and suddenly it will be secretly reversed at night, while everyone is asleep))

There's no point. Waiting. The euro needs another bubble to burst for it to "burst".

It was going down for 3 weeks and it took a pullback to go down.

On the other hand, it is also good. The deeper down, the longer up.

 
I do not expect the reversal, in fact, I have no illusions that it will happen soon, we are betting on the correction and not on the long one.
 

Speculator_:


It's about to get cracked on "nonki")
 
Speculative and speculative, speculative and speculative, but not speculative )))
The moose are five minutes away )))
 

Honour the mm, my children)))

You should have been visiting today, not staring at the monitor.)

chronicles a nice piece of software:


