pako:
I wish I had done that a long time ago.
Stop drinking vodka and make a 3-dimensional graph of the CMYO volumes (X,Y,Z). It's the 2nd day I've been messing around with it...
 

I christened my granddaughter, drinking only vodka.

But a lot of it.

 
Oh, Eidler is threatening to write with a small letter(((
 
stranger:
I've got a puzzle to solve.
There's a hell of a lot of volume on this candle. Yes and the other factor said it was clearly not selling here )))) (last day's trading test).
I wonder how long the fuel will last from such a factor )))




Thanks !
 
But still hope for Kukl's cunning and he will pull the Euro down on weak volumes )))) But that's just a hope.
 
_new-rena:
stranger:

Nah, they'll wait until it drops to zero)))


Thanks)

Kiwi has to be taken somehow, missed it even though I knew correction to 84.

is this a joke ? or will they really wait for 0 ???
it seems to me that the big guys do not make rash moves.... or at the opening of the market will they buy Euro ?
or what ?

thanks !
price, volume, time

i forgot all about the division into puts and calls.)

i am slowing down now). thanks ! (for the tip)

 
tuma88:

It seems to me that the big guys don't make reckless moves... or will they buy eurochka at the opening of the market ?
or what ?

Thanks !
The big guys are buying on weekends, and on Mondays we will have a gap with an extended spread :)
 
wow...
Even so...
Thank you!
