where's the power? they jumped .515, but what was the promise.... rolled back, refilled sales... no hysterics
So you were told three weeks ago - they will buy back from 45, they are unlikely to let you go lower, so think about it.
Not to be unsubstantiated https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1209#comment_1458372
I'm not going to talk to anyone about that.
No one has promised anything. The data changes every day. You have to keep an eye on it. Read it, analyse it, count it. A decision is made once a day.
And you were waiting for a move to .55 on data for which the forecast was announced three weeks ago. Isn't it funny to come out in public with such criticism? )))
Adler is right! the forecast is made from afar, min on D1, corrections are bogus (but can be). Pips for every day, today's - yesterday's quotes for pips. (You manage to pips - good for you!).
Another one. The conclusions are flawed, as the targets are for several figures. )) And the fact that everyone has their own truth, I agree with that, no argument. ;)
Adler is right! the forecast is done from afar, min on D1, corrections are bogus (but may be). For every day is pips, today's - yesterday's quotes for pips. (you manage to pips - good for you!)
Hi Shaman) If 4-5 fig pips, I'm glad too))
And on the subject nothing will happen, so everyone sleep, smoke, celebrate, interestwise, in short)))
