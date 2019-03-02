FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1280

iIDLERr:
where's the power? they jumped .515, but what was the promise.... rolled back, refilled sales... no hysterics

So you were told three weeks ago - they will buy back from 45, they are unlikely to let you go lower, so think about it.

Not to be unsubstantiated https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1209#comment_1458372

stranger:
I'm not going to talk to anyone about that.
 
tol64:

No one has promised anything. The data changes every day. You have to keep an eye on it. Read it, analyse it, count it. A decision is made once a day.

And you were waiting for a move to .55 on data for which the forecast was announced three weeks ago. Isn't it funny to come out in public with such criticism? )))

Adler is right! The forecast is made from afar, at least on D1, corrections are fiction (but they may be). For every day is pips, today's - yesterday's quotes for pips. (you manage to pips - good for you!)
 
Ishim:
One more. The conclusions are wrong as the targets are for several figures. )) And the fact that everyone has their own truth, I agree with that, no argument. ;)
 
tol64:
well there 5 - 6, the targets are not wrong - the targets are adjusted.
 
Ishim:
Hi Shaman) If 4-5 fig pips, I'm glad too))

And on the subject nothing will happen, so everyone sleep, smoke, celebrate, interestwise, in short)))

 
stranger:

Yes! Happy Holidays everyone! (Hello)
 

maschkopalot rebound:


Ishim:
 
Ishim:
