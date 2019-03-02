FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1061

Don't overdo it.
[Deleted]  
lactone:
Idler, tell me what kind of miracle-diver you're using?)
he already hinted above that it's a nelin diffur. think about it...
 
_new-rena:
Duck, he's already hinted above that it's a non-linear diffur.
He gave you a bunch of literature once, but nobody read it, it's more interesting to guess)))
[Deleted]  
iIDLERr:
I'm fine for now =)

[Deleted]  
stranger:
He gave you a bunch of literature once, but no one has read it, it's more interesting to guess)))

I didn't see it, I must have been away.

 
Strange, maybe you remember, on rbc they traded nemtsov with borisova? the result is the same, dignified monkeys. it's a pity it's been a month - we would have lost both. we hang out here, but no one will tell the truth. because work and corporate secrecy. and all your textbooks - to hell. who can make money - will not talk. i alone, fool, have written out when to sell the euro and pound.
 
iIDLERr:
I don't care how many times you write it down, everyone will do it his/her own way. )))
 
Pips 50-80 on the pound down...
[Deleted]  

So, here we are at the border of zone one=)

 
Ilya, a tight SELL on the Canadian!
