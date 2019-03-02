FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1061
Idler, tell me what kind of miracle-diver you're using?)
Duck, he's already hinted above that it's a non-linear diffur.
Don't overdo it.
I'm fine for now =)
He gave you a bunch of literature once, but no one has read it, it's more interesting to guess)))
I didn't see it, I must have been away.
Strange, do you remember when Nemtsov and Borisova were trading on rbc? the result was the same, monkey-worthy. it's a pity it took a month - they would have both gone bust. we hang out here, but no one will tell the truth. because work and corporate secrecy. and all your textbooks go to hell. who can make dough - will not talk. i alone, fool, have painted when to sell the euro and the pound.
So, here we are at the border of zone one=)