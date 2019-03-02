FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 497
Ilyukha, I showed a screenshot yesterday... I made a gift to those who listened. =) and now you can sell with a short stop=) my 5306 sat with a target of 5260 +- let's see. i don't sell longs....
that's why I'm looking at Malevich...
this is good advice! if he turns off the fludo-vette, the terminal - it will be more useful than throwing money at the pound.
You can write like "don't listen to anyone" or whatever. he's already put money in the pound
he's got a stop under 353 if he's lucky and if the bearded one is right - 375
You must have sold euros?
Your numbers don't look human...