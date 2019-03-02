FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 977
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let's go, shall we? ))) I say let's go for the eureka.)
1,0940
wrote the post, took a screenshot. Erased. post factum=)
hehe=) and silence =)
the yen is probably for sale,
and they're looking at the pound...
the yen is probably for sale,
and they're looking at the pound...
the holiday is coming to an end.... you use lipstick?)
Rumour not rumour... SME has been abandoning the pit since the summer ?
If the strategy will depend on something , that's how they will change the rules of the game . And it remains to play in the demo.
Thanks !
usdjpy. stop will have to be set at 250+risky... about 50/50 potonceal from the current ones... but 115 beckons =)
magnet...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsj935wMHvo&list=RDgsj935wMHvo#t=0
the situation is fun!!!
koloputs...
You can't do otherwise in forex))) Until you learn how to walk behind the price, it's only for tea and black bread in about a year)
Renchik ))))
0.9800 !!! I was wrong about 0.4.
The desire for sales is greater than purchases !!!