FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1457
I've got a 1:00 p.m. Lunch scheduled ))))
Who's going to bring the poundie down the mountain?
am i the only one?
almost so.
Then the question begins to melt away as to where is support and where is resistance, when you look at the levels in terms of strength/weakness .
We have to wait for this .
Peak ---> departure from it ----> return to the peak
all the steers are on the quid, wait for it.
No, not alone. But he' s being uncooperative, he won't go down, he's fighting.
will conspire today...
on the news
the bidding is right now, i.e. whoever wins, that's where we'll go:
support is stronger at the moment ...
Doesn't mean anything at the moment, small TF to look at. The bulls left yesterday - haven't come back yet. There is simply a mechanics of movement - as soon as the euro starts to buy - it freezes and stops falling (can even jump up 7 pips) - it is saving future profits. (on small - m5 - m15)
no... support is fucked up.....
what difference does it make what TF?