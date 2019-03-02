FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1457

Ishim:
I've got a 1:00 p.m. Lunch scheduled ))))

Who's going to bring the poundie down the mountain?

am i the only one?

 
Lesorub:

No, not alone. But he's not very cooperative, he doesn't want to go down, he's fighting.
 
_new-rena:

almost so.

Then the question begins to melt away as to where is support and where is resistance, when you look at the levels in terms of strength/weakness .


We have to wait for this .

Peak ---> departure from it ----> return to the peak

 
Lesorub:

all the steers are on the quid, wait.
 
Ishim:
Bicus:
No, not alone. But he' s being uncooperative, he won't go down, he's fighting.

will conspire today...

on the news

tuma88:

the bidding is right now, i.e. whoever wins, that's where we'll go:

support is stronger at the moment ...

 
_new-rena:

chiff will tell...
 
_new-rena:

It does not mean anything at the moment, look at the small TF. The bulls left yesterday - haven't come back yet. There is simply a mechanics of movement - as soon as the euro starts to buy - it freezes and stops falling (it may even jump by 7 pips) - it accumulates future profits. (on small - m5 - m15)
Ishim:
Doesn't mean anything at the moment, small TF to look at. The bulls left yesterday - haven't come back yet. There is simply a mechanics of movement - as soon as the euro starts to buy - it freezes and stops falling (can even jump up 7 pips) - it is saving future profits. (on small - m5 - m15)

no... support is fucked up.....

what difference does it make what TF?

