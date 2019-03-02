FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 917

New comment
 
Myth63:
Have you tried to write down if the departure is outside the channel, when coming back into it?

how far out will it be?

what kind of moose are you planning?

 
Myth63:
If you go out of the channel, when you go back into the channel, do you think you can enter it?

Interesting idea, let Rena write it...

Return to the channel shows a flat, and after the flat, as a rule, the trend continues ;)... some kind of filter is needed...

[Deleted]  
chepikds:

Interesting idea, let Rena write it...

A return to the channel shows a flat, and after a flat, as a rule, a continuation of the trend ;)... some kind of filter is needed here...

If we return to the channel, it will show a flat, but if there is a short-term trend, it will show a higher number of moves.
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

25 minutes to caddy rides

anything with a caddy to control...

Quiet so far.... it's weird...the usual move...
 
Lesorub:

25 minutes to caddy rides

anything with a caddy to control...

Finally, maybe we'll get some action! I'm sick of standing around.
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
Finally, maybe it'll move a little bit! I'm sick of standing around.
Patience, gentlemen, everything will be here soon.)
 
Lesorub:

25 minutes to caddy rides

anything with a caddy to control...

tomorrow there will be rides, today a quiet snooze
 
chepikds:
Finally, maybe we'll get some action! I'm sick of standing around.
Why don't you call someone?
 
Lesorub:
Why don't you call someone?
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

How much will the outflow be?

what is the best way to do it?

And alternatively, stop 25 pips above the last makdi peak. when the level reaches zero, the order should be halved and placed at breakeven.

1...910911912913914915916917918919920921922923924...2119
New comment