FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 917
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Have you tried to write down if the departure is outside the channel, when coming back into it?
how far out will it be?
what kind of moose are you planning?
If you go out of the channel, when you go back into the channel, do you think you can enter it?
Interesting idea, let Rena write it...
Return to the channel shows a flat, and after the flat, as a rule, the trend continues ;)... some kind of filter is needed...
Interesting idea, let Rena write it...
A return to the channel shows a flat, and after a flat, as a rule, a continuation of the trend ;)... some kind of filter is needed here...
25 minutes to caddy rides
anything with a caddy to control...
25 minutes to caddy rides
anything with a caddy to control...
Finally, maybe it'll move a little bit! I'm sick of standing around.
25 minutes to caddy rides
anything with a caddy to control...
Finally, maybe we'll get some action! I'm sick of standing around.
Why don't you call someone?
How much will the outflow be?
what is the best way to do it?
And alternatively, stop 25 pips above the last makdi peak. when the level reaches zero, the order should be halved and placed at breakeven.