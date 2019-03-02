FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 300

New comment
 
stranger:
You catch silver for sale and you will raise your pamm right away, it will also be in the black, it will be a good move.
Go tell the Poles what to do.
 
Ishim:
Susanin(trolls go away...)
Hi Shaman!!! Are you not confused? Trolls - the conventional wisdom is that they build bridges in the mountains and then terrorise those walking over them...
 
Ishim:
Go tell the Poles what to do.
I even drew a picture for you there)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
I must have a hint, like, 'Teacher, that line may be higher or lower a bit. He's old, he was painting, his hands were shaky, and the mushrooms... I smoked some...

I told you to honour the wagon) I sold from the red one while there is a trend, and from the yellow one, if I am lucky, I will continue to drive).


 
Nestradamus:
Hi Shaman!!! Are you not confused? Trolls - the conventional wisdom is that they build bridges in the mountains and then terrorise those walking over them...
No, they terrorise them first and then build them...
 
Ishim:
You're trolling, I get it too.(But there is a difference I do not waste time - I'm growing slowly)

24 hours ago )))

Sensei! Burn! More ... more ))) hilarious....

 
Kino:

Told you to honour the mashka) From the red one, sell it while there is a trend, and if you are lucky, from the yellow one and keep driving)


What's downstairs where you got the car? )))))))

 
Nestradamus:
Hi Shaman!!! Are you not confused? Trolls - the conventional wisdom is that they build bridges in the mountains and then terrorise those walking over them...

these guys aren't building anything - here they are, hello!

the euro is out of the pattern - and nowhere to correct, end of trend 1.06 - again if anything...

 
Vizard_:

24 hours ago )))

Sensei! Burn! More... more ))) hilarious....

come back tomorrow.
 

I've been waiting for that fifth wave

1...293294295296297298299300301302303304305306307...2119
New comment