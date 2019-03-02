FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 813
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The interesting thing is that when you learn, you forget everything over time. But when you don't, you can't get it out of your head.
It probably has something to do with comprehension. With rote learning, the emphasis is on memorising rather than understanding, and therefore knowledge is lost.
Do you think I studied? =) although no, the university with its integrals, that's what I studied.
At 51 already don't you want?)
I'll buy more there =) but i'm trying to salt on a pamm=)
i have to scalp small lots (= depot is only 100$ i wanted to try it to start a pamm with such amount =)
I'll be supplementing there =) but I'm trying to salt it on the pamoose =)
i'll be doping there =) but i'm trying to salt on pam=)
Do you want to go to 48? )
I don't know anyone there ...
It will be on the next contract and it's too early to salt.
5552 and 5566 are two pickle points I had a stop after them 5570. we'll see. waiting for a return under 55. i will close the part and the rest in the Buy.
They've changed their trends, they have a chance to get pinched =) those who do not take risks do not take risks =)
i need to make 200% before the middle of march =) to feel calm trades. slippage of 100 pips is already 10% (= (and i set the drawdown to not more than 20) and the system "weekly channel" has a historical loss of 550 +- so ... we have to test it. I'm not sure if it's a system, but I'm sure it's a risky one.
5552 and 5566 are two pickle points I had a stop behind them 5570. we'll see. waiting for a return under 55. i'll close some and the rest in the BU.
It's a bit unseemly))))
Yes on mt5 after six figures saw it go up)))) If there is going to be a pullback it won't be below 5424.
Is this Article in his youth?
I was a nerdy nerd in my youth )))