FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 704
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was asking you, have you figured it out? (The Doctor (I think that's the nickname) is your volume partner, he opened a room in alps - and he was casting for a very long and tedious time.
The awesomeness of the idea is astounding... I'm proud =)
It remains to be seen when they run up the debt.
open up a pam! let's see ))))
The doctor looked too narrowly at the volumes, he interpreted them correctly, but was frantic with every movement. And the main thing is to see the big picture and not to run around the field))))
Open up a pawnshop! Let's see ))))
and you open a pamm!
Well right on D1 there is one high and on H4 there are 3 on the right left, even more on H1.
Shaman, today's hai.
I don't see a difference, point the finger, where do you see it?
look in the signals =)
Shaman, today's hai.
I don't see a difference, point the finger, where do you see it?
What's in it for me?