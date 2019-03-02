FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 262
Where did she go?
Thank you!!!
where it was going, that's where it went. This morning it went up - then froze, and then can't cancel its move - the deals are opening! (But do not drag the crowd in the + - who will pay? Swiss bank - as we see dick Tam).
maybe he got old (((.
So who's going to pay?
You! Who else.
By the way, why didn't the Canadian stop at 1840? (someone has been prophesying hard and screened))))
You! Who else.
It's easier to cheat you, Master ...
look, i'll buy 1540 and i'll fix 70 pips and no philosophizing
By the time you, O Master, were thinking I had already sold out((((
Teacher, cheif salt, do not philosophize))))
By the time you, O Master, were thinking I had already sold out(((.
In yesterday's screenshots - why ask for online inputs then? (screenshots and rejoice)
I'm telling you about the chif right now. And I can also take screenshots from two years ago or do I owe it to anyone?)
For example with the yen bai at the bottom....