FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 559
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As for EUR/USD, buy at 1.1270. GBP/USD to sell now to 1.5200
My son, you'd better think about buying from 52, for an easy pipsing figure and a half, you're making waves in the wrong direction))))
I'm going to take a shower...
sold - 1.10 or 1.08 it will be seen (I do not know who will whistle the pound or the euras ahead)
What can I tell you?
Promised not to say anything - I'm not saying anything
the era of the Indicators is over 10 years ago - everyone is extinct, and you are in the meslot where you sat? ))))))))))))))))))))
Without knowing the numbers and how the indicator works, you shouldn't judge it to be useless.
I don't need you.
and how to live now..... and why ...
Well done, lad, well done, good thinking and helmet off))))