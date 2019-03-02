FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 559

As for EUR/USD, buy at 1.1270. GBP/USD to sell now to 1.5200
On the euro I agree, I have 1.1275, but the pound should not
 
My son, you'd better think about buying from 52, for an easy pipsing figure and a half, you're making waves in the wrong direction))))
I'm going to take a shower...
 
I'm going to take a shower...
Trading on a small deposit, with a big lot and no stops leads to a complete finish. I don't care if I made 200 bucks today. The next trade will lead to a margin call.
 
sold - 1.10 or 1.08 it will be seen (I do not know who will whistle the pound or the euras ahead)

What can I tell you?

Promised not to say anything - I'm not saying anything

the era of the Indicators is over 10 years ago - everyone is extinct, and you are in the meslot where you sat? ))))))))))))))))))))
Without knowing the numbers and how an indicator works, you should not judge it to be useless.
 
Without knowing the numbers and how the indicator works, you shouldn't judge it to be useless.
You are being too hard on the Teacher and asking too much of HIM, do you want HIM to see something else behind your arrow? Do you want HE to think too?))
 
I don't need you.

and how to live now..... and why ...

 
Well done, lad, well done, good thinking and helmet off))))
 
Turning point on the moon: 1.25
