why disappear the previous data? it will remain
The new survey will show the current data
Or am I stupid again? (((
Look, this is the same call, but on different days.
It is just volume, OI and premium have changed, both old and new are displayed, because they are for different days, now imagine what happens if you leave all old values within one day)
The premium is the price, if it has changed, the level has changed, so you have to leave the old one at 5530 and draw a new one at 5532.
right?
You can do it that way, it doesn't matter how you display them as long as it's convenient. Take a note that calls are resistance, puts are supports and colour them.)
And so it's good, volume and all, the price is where it is and the chart will be less cluttered.
I do not like the fact that they have established control over the EAs. I want to get out of control, I will trade "manually", i.e. the mathematics will be external from now on. the EA will only buy and sell. even MT5 will pick up easily, without much study))))
You may write a program with calculations that will give only -1, 0, 1 for MT
MT gets -1, sells
MT gets 1, buys
MT gets 0, smokes "mariaIvana"
if the program will trade on the plus side, the broker will copy your signals for free :-)))
it's no problem.
what are you pulling information from the CME?
IE 11
in this case there will be no change from the last request
Oi no,
the page is
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM
the change to the previous value within a day is not important.