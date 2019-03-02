FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 18

pako:

why disappear the previous data? it will remain

The new survey will show the current data


Or am I stupid again? (((

Because it is the same call(put) option but with a new volume and/or premium, so why clutter the chart with information about its past value.
pako:

why disappear the previous data? it will remain

The new survey will show the current data


Or am I stupid again? (((

it's not logical. such a strategy does not work ... 92 - what's the number? the accumulation of volume at 1.2 somehow works more convincingly and kind of pulls the price up...
 

Look, this is the same call, but on different days.

It is just volume, OI and premium have changed, both old and new are displayed, because they are for different days, now imagine what happens if you leave all old values within one day)

The premium is the price, if it has changed, the level has changed, so you have to leave the old one at 5530 and draw a new one at 5532.

 
pako:

right?

You can do it that way, it doesn't matter how you display them as long as it's convenient. Take a note that calls are resistance, puts are supports and colour them.)

And so it's good, volume and all, the price is where it is and the chart will be less cluttered.

pako:

right?

pako, what are you pulling?
_new-rena:

I do not like the fact that they have established control over the EAs. I want to get out of control, I will trade "manually", i.e. the mathematics will be external from now on. the EA will only buy and sell. even MT5 will pick up easily, without much study))))

You may write a program with calculations that will give only -1, 0, 1 for MT

MT gets -1, sells

MT gets 1, buys

MT gets 0, smokes "mariaIvana"

if the program will trade on the plus side, the broker will copy your signals for free :-)))

pako:

write a calculation routine that only gives out -1, 0, 1 for MTs

MT gets -1, sells.

MT gets 1, buys.

MT gets 0, smokes "mariaIvana"

it's no problem.

what are you pulling information from the CME?

_new-rena:

no problem.

What do you use to pull information from the CME?

IE 11
pako:
IE 11
I meant the info file with what do you create MT4 or what?
 
pako:
in this case there will be no change from the last request

Oi no,

the page is

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM

the change to the previous value within a day is not important.

