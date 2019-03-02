FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 679

Greetings, has anything changed for the ruble? Still the same, it will go to 200 rubles per dollar USA

Was he supposed to go there?

 
SEVER11:

Was he supposed to go there?

I'm sorry, that wasn't your prediction.
 
Ishim:
You funny Utkonos )))))), all the analytics will be on the foursome - I'll go here to spit at Idol ))))) (funny how hamsters (strange, myth) build gophers! - and do formation training with them)

So you're old now, you can't do anything...((((

The price hits the line and yeeeeks to where the fuck knows where))))

"Nothing works"

The clowns are back in the circus))))

 
Ishim:
especially funny is your reasoning (before you go to sleep) about the BIG money where it is, where it wants to go, where it doesn't want to go )))) - keep trolling "hamsters"
They don't want you.
 
Ishim:
alas, (((( your pedestal is out of reach ((((( (leaving in sorrow...)
Teacher, stay and share your wisdom with us
 
Ishim:
teach woodpeckers to play the xylophone first! (Maybe I'll come and listen...).
Thank you for not leaving. What about your wisdom, refer there or send there?
 
stranger:
Thank you for not leaving. What about your wisdom, refer there or send there?

I thought we agreed on everything ((( more questions ((( proceed with the assignment.

ss)))))))))))) where to send you when you're already there )))))))))))0

[Deleted]  
stranger Ishim
 
Myth63:
strangerIshim

You shouldn't do that, I'm trying to get a glimpse of the Master's knowledge(((.

Or at least have a laugh...

[Deleted]  
stranger:

You shouldn't do that, I'm trying to get a glimpse of the Master's knowledge(((.

Or at least have a laugh...

It's always the same thing with them =) I'm bored of it already =)
