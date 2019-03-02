FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1023

stranger:
I haven't seen any above 5260 or not.
Well, that's too bad. you can chop cabbage all over the market
 
_new-rena:
When you come to visit me, have you forgotten my name?

You're talking about nothing and your name is nothing. )))

 
Ishim:
so do you think there won't be a planned setback? (up ^)
yurchenko:
The ones who rubble here every day all over the market will come to Kolyan, better seldom and a lot.

At 5250-53 it was in the middle of the range and who knows what they're doing there until they get out of it.

 
artikul:
Why aren't you banned for foul language?)))
 
_new-rena:
Don't yammer on my posts then. go cough in your tube)))
Your posts need to be answered sometimes and are useful to others. To reduce the level of bullshit on your part. Then you at least calm down a bit and come to your senses. )))
 
stranger:
I didn't mean pips.
 
artikul:
Article, you'd better tell us what you've found... it's getting boring without any goodies...

That's it, I'm between my two "birches" now and I don't want anything else...

 
artikul:
This will not be a pullback, it'll be a swinging angulation ))))
I agree about the mashka! You place it on D1 (MA - 38-40) and do not trade in the other direction until it is crossed. (this is the whole grail)
artikul:
365 grails a year ))))
artifact, i don't make copies of old ones that work fine)))) interest and boredom - that's what stimulates.... I can help free of charge if people ask for help and then I try something old again.
