FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1023
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I haven't seen any above 5260 or not.
When you come to visit me, have you forgotten my name?
You're talking about nothing and your name is nothing. )))
so do you think there won't be a planned setback? (up ^)
Well that's too bad. You can chop up the whole market.
The ones who rubble here every day all over the market will come to Kolyan, better seldom and a lot.
At 5250-53 it was in the middle of the range and who knows what they're doing there until they get out of it.
It won't be a rollback, it'll be an angulation of the mashka ))))
Don't yammer on my posts then. go cough in your tube)))
Those who chop here every day all over the market will come to Kolyan, it's better seldom and a lot.
This won't be a throwback, it'll be a mashka angulation ))))
Article, you'd better tell us what you've found... it's getting boring without any goodies...
That's it, I'm between my two "birches" now and I don't want anything else...
This will not be a pullback, it'll be a swinging angulation ))))
365 grails a year ))))