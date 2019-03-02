FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 247
Is it if the suddenly disappeared list is broken down into pairs, there will be your buying-selling?)
GBPCAD I can only see
Anything that doesn't lie flat)))
I think it's better to trade the other way around - what's good.
I'd rather trade what's good. Thank you.
Thanks.
It really may not be clear there. NzdUsd Limit of 0.7835-45
In a way it's already missed ((.
There's a limit sitting there since the 16th, I don't think we'll get there anytime soon. I was talking about today's position.
I don't know if we're stuck at 78,000 because of the number or the higher limit, or if I'm just glitching.
If it comes and goes?)
82 max there, I sold 12 minutes ago.
Strange don't rush, there's an upside breakout option there:
something like that,
thank you all for your attention...
Why is everyone suddenly rushing to buy the eu?))) Do you want to go below 1.10?)))
Sensei, by the way, pulled up a 5% pall.
Why is everyone suddenly rushing to buy the eu?))) Do you want to go below 1.10?)))