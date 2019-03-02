FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1135

stranger:

How about it)

So what about this morning? Same volumes?
 
yurchenko:
Oh, shit!
Breakdown and retest from the bottom, classic.
yurchenko:
Or are the volumes drawn there?

and I'm buying.)

The volumes are drawn there, there are no prettier and more accurate ones anywhere, you have to look for them.

 
yurchenko:
So what about this morning? Same volumes?
Yurchenko, we have different trading styles, I was closing the last sales today and you were getting into them, so my explanations are useless to you, and I don't want to explain anything.
 
_new-rena:

and I'm buying.)

Quiet, you'll scare away the neighbours. )))
tol64:
Quiet, you'll scare off the neighbours. )))

I'm laying on the rectangle. You remember what I wrote about it today?

I'm waiting for the first floor to be ready.

i'm waiting for the second floor. i really did close/open it many times today (i tried different algorithms to get the signal). the crosses helped me, so they turned out to be Kolyan's special agents))) they are natural BALANCERS, doubly lowers, just like their spread. what do they get paid for????

 
stranger:
Yurchenko, we have different trading styles, I was closing the last sale today and you were getting into it, so my explanations are useless to you, and I don't want to explain anything.
very different!
Alright gentlemen, no mistakes, good luck to all!!!

Open TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PPriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2015.03.18 17:31:05buy0.01audusd0.76440.00000.00000.76610.000.000.001.70
2015.03.18 17:31:07buy0.01nzdusd0.73650.00000.00000.73760.000.000.001.10
2015.03.18 17:31:10sell0.01usdcad1.27940.00000.00001.27620.000.000.002.51
2015.03.18 17:31:14sell0.01usdjpy120.880.000.00120.870.000.000.000.08
2015.03.18 17:31:16sell0.01usdchf0.99710.00000.00000.99400.000.000.003.12
2015.03.18 17:33:08buy0.01eurusd1.06200.00000.00001.06560.000.000.003.60
2015.03.18 18:00:32buy0.01gbpusd1.46890.00000.00001.47090.000.000.002.00
 

Present)

stranger:

Present)

not old=)) puta cola is bullshit=)))

gut should be.... =))) gut feeling decides =)) decides for uncle coli=))

