FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1432

New comment
 
Lesorub:

have doubts?


God forbid.
 
mmmoguschiy:
God forbid.
What was caught there too
 

which financial calendar do you use?

I look at 3 different ones ... I'm sick of not posting news on time.

 
neyron:

which financial calendar do you use?

I look at 3 different ones ... I'm sick of not posting news on time.

http://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/
Экономический календарь — Investing.com
Экономический календарь — Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Использовав наш экономический календарь, вы получите не только краткую информацию о событии, но и пояснения и графики.
 
Down to 1.076, then we'll see.
 
wild_hedgehog:
http://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/

and there's no

Germany's IFO Business Climate Index (Apr) was due out 11 minutes ago.

[Deleted]  
I do not analyse the news, I just look when the movement is likely and only the puppet knows where it is and not always. The forexfactory indicator pulls the news feed.
Files:
NewsCal-v107.ex4  30 kb
[Deleted]  
neyron:

not here either

The IFO Germany Business Climate Index (Apr) was due out 11 minutes ago.

It is still 1 hour and 45 minutes away.
[Deleted]  
neyron:

what financial calendar do you use?

I look at 3 different ones... I'm sick of not posting news on time.

here, we've been chewing on this topic lately:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/43532

 
neyron:

and it's not.

The IFO Germany Business Climate Index (Apr) was due out 11 minutes ago.

it is the most accurate, complete and fastest I've seen, but it doesn't give any forward looking news.

When activated on mobile it gives news messages, very handy.

1...142514261427142814291430143114321433143414351436143714381439...2119
New comment