FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 490
Rena, nobody trades options here))))
And this is a revelation for me even as far as options are concerned)))
Rena, get to the bottom of it, why and what for, otherwise you just ask questions and draw some crazy conclusions from what you don't understand, rather from assumptions about something)
so go figure out what the table is all about, i.e. what does it show?
is it a sell or a right to sell? if the price is where you want it - you get the right, if not - you don't get it....
i do not give it to Puppet. and what about the levels? what kind of prices are obtained there after the calculation?
No, don't throw it away, give it to Puppet.)
I already got it. the questions contain the answers.
But they are not interested in anything, except the dream of a crap mountain of interest, it's not beyond dreams, here's the same physics of Eidler, yesterday on the yen was figuring out the whole day like hedgehogs ...))).
..., here's the same Eidler physics, yesterday on the yen I was figuring all day like hedgehogs ...))
I do not understand what Eidler writes, so what is shown on the screen I also do not understand. ))
I think he posted a link to a website the day before yesterday, there's a lot of stuff there, it's all recycled paper, but there's a grain there)))
Well, the levels have to try to yop...)))
Based on my little research on this subject so far, I don't see a clear signal upwards. I'll be watching for now. ))
Why do it yourself, everything has already been researched, read on this page.))
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/42855-arhiv-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi/page41
That's just the support at 5183 stuck in)
I read the link. But it's important for me to test everything myself on all the available data sets.
I have some distractions right now that don't give me time to check more thoroughly. I'll get back to it a bit later. ))