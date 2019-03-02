FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 631

Lesorub:

debts to be paid: 1218 - 1182

and another: 5086 - 5051

bad plan, I have buy from 1305, tap 1500, need to call the doll
 
stranger:
Who stopped you from taking a bigger figure yesterday? There's a buy from 1315 and it's not hungry.
I showed you, it was 2 pips short, so I re-pointed and shifted 2 pips.
Good afternoon ...Regarding the pound, I will say my opinion only one target 1.5440-60 possible only after correction to the region of 1.5260-70
 
What are the targets?
Spekul:
Bad plan, I've got buy from 1305, tap 1500, I've got to call the doll.
it's my privilege to call him =)
 
call him, tell him what he's thinking?))
 
azfaraon:
Good day ... Concerning the pound I shall tell the opinion only one purpose 1.5440-60 are possible only after correction in area 1.5260-70

SELL until blue in the face...


 
Come on, it's so sell out :)
 
is the drill bit reliable?
 
