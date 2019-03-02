FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 631
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
debts to be paid: 1218 - 1182
and another: 5086 - 5051
Who stopped you from taking a bigger figure yesterday? There's a buy from 1315 and it's not hungry.
Who stopped you from taking a bigger figure yesterday? Here's the buy from 1315 and it's not asking to be eaten.
Bad plan, I've got buy from 1305, tap 1500, I've got to call the doll.
it's my privilege to call him =)
Good day ... Concerning the pound I shall tell the opinion only one purpose 1.5440-60 are possible only after correction in area 1.5260-70
SELL until blue in the face...
SELL until blue in the face...
Come on, it's all right :)
is the drill bit reliable?