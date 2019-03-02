FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 53
Do you want to believe in kickbacks? - Have the courage to buy! )))
I can also sell on the bottom, every bottom can become a top)
)))
pako, where is the forecast?
I only make predictions on coffee grounds :-)))
Well, there are no grails, you're welcome.)) Only HE does.
Professor, you'd better buy a pound)
And I look at the euro - it's kind of creepy))))
I only use coffee grounds to make predictions :-)))
But what about the CME? You've probably figured it out already? I just can't complete the base - it's too complicated - futures, options, america and europe ))))
... no one has a single correct picture on the subject above...
it's true that Myth is something close to the truth.
I've only done one Forecast on forex