FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1033
buy euro/yen - it will shoot you a profit ))))
I have 04385 now )))) Take has started to bounce up and down, maybe it's bottom already? )))
and here it fits.
But there is no confirmation of the angulated swing !
and eidler about the "parity" reminds. only what to consider as parity ? 1.00 or 1.04.
If to judge, one should not make such abrupt turns. It should be like at 1.3900.
Therefore.... before 1.0270 there is nothing to twitch.
Thanks to the authors of the indicators shown in the picture !
1.0440 was mentioned yesterday. (good spot).
Have you looked at the personal column?
Parity is always 1.0000000.
Nothing foretold any trouble - the software was quietly buzzing ....
Did you look in the mail?
I'm opening it.
thank you !
(added mystery to the mystery ))))))))))))))))
And then Artikul turned it off for the night as usual and went to sleep )))
did you get the warrant wrong? (did you check everything? - light gas water alarm safe)
Artikul woke up in the morning without his "trousers" - phew, I have a demo - I'll dream about that ...))))
heavily, but the spread hasn't turned around, maybe tomorrow...
Until then, all you can do is scratch your tongues.
Maybe he'll redraw it.
It fits, and so does the other method.
I'm intrigued by the bottom. !!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you!
