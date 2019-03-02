FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 644

New comment
 
Alexey:
To what end? To close at a loss as well.
It seems to be growing a bit.
 
Alexey:
To do what? to also close at a loss
Why sell it?) Speculator mighty, first one to say he bought the pound today, went to MT5 so there's a gloomy picture, selling and arrows down))))
 
Speculator_:
It seems to be growing a bit.
Let's see
[Deleted]  
Well now it's time for a beer=) that's it=) bye everyone=) made the fixes as planned at the end of the week.
 
stranger:
What, sell it?) Speculator is mighty, the first one who said today that he bought the pound, went to MT5 and there is a gloomy picture, sales and arrows down)))
i got 15pp. and then on Mon. swap, gaps and all the delights of life.
 
Alexey:
i got 15 pips in the morning and then swap, gaps and all the charms of life.

He will close it today, on MT5 they are happy with 10 pips like children))))

If he misses 20 pips, they immediately declare him a sucker and kick him with the whole forum .

 
stranger:
He will close it today, on MT5 they are rejoicing at the 10 pips like children))))
he's going down soon, preparation for the gap
 
Alexey:
he's going down soon, preparations for the hap

I don't know, I don't even have any thoughts of selling.

And the americans on the pound went to bed hungry yesterday, Europe raked it all out))))

 
stranger:

He will close it today, MT5 is happy with 10 pips like children))))

Anyone who misses a 20 pip move is immediately declared a loser and kicked around the forum

♪ and pointing fingers ♪
 
stranger:
I don't know, I haven't even thought about sales.
Are there any of you out there at all?
1...637638639640641642643644645646647648649650651...2119
New comment