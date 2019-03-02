FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 591

Speculator_:
My guess is . EUR/USD will hang around an open position until GBP/USD closes at a profit. Then EUR/USD and GBP/USD will move up together.
The Guru said - continuation of the trend downwards. Are you honouring the Teacher? ...
 
stranger:

It's all flea-bitten, my son....

But you provided liquidity!!! You can be proud of that!

More young people should be involved in the management of anything. Because young people's brains are progressing and old ones are stagnant.
 
Speculator_:
The old, my son, do not, so the brain progresses
 
stranger:
The Master said - continuation of the downward trend. Are you honouring the Guru? ...
The Master does not reveal his great secret of market analysis. Hence his title of Master is called into question.
 
stranger:
The old ones, my son, don't have a hard-on, that's why their brains are progressing.
I've heard the tale of clever turds. However, from life experience, he who has not known the female body is dumber than the dumb ones. And starts getting smarter after you've been with the fairer sex.
 
Speculator_:
Draw on a chart sometime, point your finger where you like, that's HIS secret. He's great!
 
Speculator_:
Is this some kind of cult?
 
stranger:
Cool pounding of the bystanders.

)))

 
I don't know if the pound will be saved by the scramble? )
