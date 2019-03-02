FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 261

Ishim:
Such is the speed of currency movement

Teacher, I have one more question for YOU. Why doesn't the mashka go after the price?

Thank you!!!

 
bad mashka )))
 

Teacher, why hasn't anything changed at Articulus for the second month?

Thank you!!!

[Deleted]  
can i answer, can i.... =)
 
costy_:
bad mashka ))))
Don't get in the way, I want to tap into HIS wisdom)))
 
mashka and goes after the price don't know what's on your chart.
 
costy_:
and i always thought the euur movement was at least 3 days ( (. hmm.
right! but only when it's on the move
 
maybe it's getting old (((.
 
Ishim:
That's right! But only when she's already gone!

Where did she go?

Thank you!!!

