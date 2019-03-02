FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 747

New comment
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
And if the Bulls are making a trap for the Bears by gold. It is just a game.
What interest do big players have in buying gold? There is nothing to eat. In order to buy something you do not need, you must sell something you do not need. And what you do not need has already been sold.
 
azfaraon:
In order to buy something they do not need, they need to sell it. What they do not need has been sold, so there is no money.
Who has nothing to eat? The big players!
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
Who has nothing to eat? The big players!
Don't take it figuratively ... There are other interests now ... We'll see soon
 
azfaraon:
Don't take it figuratively... There are other interests now... We'll see soon.
It's better to go back to the 30 minute schedule. And we'll soon see. In the meantime, you can sleep.
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 745 - Категория: общее обсуждение
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
.Strange way of thinking))) talk about the global and look at the M30))) Is that a penny saved?
 

azfaraon:

It's a strange way of thinking))) to talk about the global and look at the M30))) Is it like a penny saved a ruble?


But 30m is quicker to wait than MN.
 

My guess is gold will reach the level of 1222.19

History

 

Happy Holidays everyone!





 
Lesorub:

Happy Holidays, everyone!




I join in.

Careful with the bricks))))

[Deleted]  

Yeah, happy holidays to all

1...740741742743744745746747748749750751752753754...2119
New comment