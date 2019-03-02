FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 902
The price of the signal is changing at the very beginning of the signal's change, so check what happens to the price (up/down trend) when one is higher, the other lower and vice versa.
Here's the development of yesterday's MAs, below are the bikes, above are the sells (at the top there are a couple of bikes, they don't work):
It looks like the EUR/USD you have in the screenshot. If there are sells at the top they should be closed. I bought EUR/USD/.
Rena, i don't know, what's up with the putocalls?
It looks like EUR/USD on your screenshot. If you are selling from the top, it is better to close them. I bought EUR/USD/.
let him sit where he wants =) he's doing the right thing =)
I've come to the conclusion that the lag is smaller in the wagons and SME did something to the site that messed up all the data. I don't want to bother with forecasts anymore. The wagons gained 20% overnight, it suits me fine...
There's no trade going on.
don't worry, everything will work out in time.
Green marked withdrawal from the trading account, and red marked deposits after the global stop triggered. I myself get stupider and stupider sometimes.
I wonder how many deposits were lost, if only overnight?
I've tried two of your machines, they lost on H1 and on low and high, I've tested without stop and profit, crossing is a signal for opening and closing ...