FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1461

New comment
 
The pound is 1,534 -> 1,484
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

The pullbacks/reversals will be seen at the end of the day; it is unlikely to be predicted correctly before then...
 
_new-rena:
bounce/reversals at the end of the day, it's unlikely to predict correctly before then...
Doll Masha knows
 
Bears are starting to appear on the euro.
 
ViktorGermany:
Bears are starting to appear on the euro.

closed the buy.

 
ViktorGermany:
Bears are starting to appear on the euro.
On a bicycle? )))
 

No, on a moped:


[Deleted]  
Ishim:

Closed bye.

Ishim, show people the real bear )))) //coala for example...

by the way, congratulations! //33.6

 
Ishim:

closed the bay.

Also closed and opened a sit-down.
 
If more bears join in 5 minutes, it will send the eurik way down.
1...145414551456145714581459146014611462146314641465146614671468...2119
New comment