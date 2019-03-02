FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1461
bounce/reversals at the end of the day, it's unlikely to predict correctly before then...
Bears are starting to appear on the euro.
closed the buy.
No, on a moped:
Ishim, show people the real bear )))) //coala for example...
by the way, congratulations! //33.6
closed the bay.