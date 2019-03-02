FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 926

[Deleted]  
Alexey:
If there is no result, it means that something has not been finalised, which means that we have to go back to the demo.
You have to test it on the real account.
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
The same is true for the real game, it should show results, and if there are no results it means that something has not been finalised, which means that you need to go back to the demo.
I use both of them as a rule. Even in both cases one and the same thing works in parallel, so to speak.
 
_new-rena:
I use both usually. Even both work in parallel, so to speak.
It's good that it works in both cases. Otherwise, everywhere you look, the tests are only on history.
[Deleted]  
morning, everyone
 
Myth63:
Morning, everyone.
We're having lunch! Everyone traded so hard yesterday, they're still asleep.
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
We're having lunch! Everyone traded so hard yesterday that they're still asleep.
well yesterday was a fun day =)))
 
Myth63:
well yesterday was a fun day =)))

All for sale...

[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

All for sale...

and I'm smoking =) three days of fun flights coming up =)
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
and I'm smoking =) it's going to be three days of fun =)

I'm writing a monitoring program (similar to my reals, but it will be simpler). I've been playing with ma-marks and that's enough, because newbies are laughing and showing strategies they found on the garbage dump...

The strategy will work on one pair for clarity and the one that I told at the beginning of the branch, but for some reason no one showed interest. copy the signal will not work, because the leverage of 2000, and in the signals - 500 edge.

 
Speculator_:

All for sale...

I didn't sell the Jewess here, I just got into shopping.
