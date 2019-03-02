FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 460

Myth63:
no offence, your TS is old=) stats minus three or four counts=)

yes more.... (much)

extra. (was actually writing about the Canadian, not you)

 
stranger:

Icarus?

So the yen is up, you say?)

Dollar/yen yes waiting up already said. (yes open D1 look - why are you guessing))))
 
Ishim:
Wait. Look at weeks, I understand it's space for you, but look)))
 
stranger:

Yes yes please the yen is up? I'm very worried about that question .)
 
aiculu:
I care a lot too, 107 or 110)))
 
stranger:
Damn! So it's all down)))))
 
stranger:
Yes there will be an overhang - long time ago I wrote 148 will break through, but the pullback before that will be good. (for H4 trading - so I don't bother - globals, do you have trades for 2 years or at least a year? like me)))))
 
aiculu:
Depends on the TF you can buy then sell. (and then buy again)
 
stranger:
It was 112.50 - but it disappeared, maybe from 125 there. (it is necessary to predict the pullback from 125 - now it makes no sense).
 
Ishim:
