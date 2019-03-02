FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 667
and now at 1380 we need to make a return.... then on last week's high (1480+-) then today we made a perfect sell=)
well the first part is done =)
There's only part 2 left, I'm afraid the fervour won't be enough!
and no one says you have to take a 1 day target=)
Prrrr... the trend is off!
Backwards yada yada yada
7% left =)
It says the signal is a test, subscription is not welcome. But it costs 20 quid? How so?
I'm going to close 100% now and trade with the system.) i'll close 100% now and use the system=)
It's just a confirmation that everyone says my depo is rubber=) so I can show results with small lots and small depo=)
