FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1297

Alexey:
Is this some kind of wait?
I've been watching for months, not too impressed by the prospect.... they'll cut the steers and then we're there...
 

Catching fleas

 
stranger:

Speculator_:

cool!

was it $100 in the beginning?

 
_new-rena:
This is scouting, before the attack! Bulls aren't horns into a blank wall, they can get stuck.
 
Speculator_:

Aye, there's a flea, it's contagious as hell!
 
_new-rena:

Cool!

$10. Remember on the four, you said I needed to reduce the risk. So I did!
Speculator_:
Well then it's perfect. take off your 10 bucks and repeat the procedure. if you're lucky, you'll have an indescribable experience.

Then you'll like it and then you're on your way!

 

1.0655 Sales level however!

 
Alexey:
Is it like that?

I don't expect anything like that, I trade what I see)

Speculator_:

I'm modest, a hundred yesterday, a hundred today and two in surplus(

