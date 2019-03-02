FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1088

stranger:

The spirits like to go against the wind)

It's the easiest way, the probability of a pullback or bounce is high, but that way goes nowhere, though no, to Kolyan)
stranger:
So there is no flat.
yes - no, i agree. there is a break)))) let it be as it suits you))
 
stranger:
There's no flat.
- Do you see a gopher?
- No.
- Neither do I. Well, he is.
mmmoguschiy:
- Do you see a gopher?
- No.
- And I don't. But he does.

Like, a girl gets a job as a secretary and is asked a leading question:

- "How do you talk to a computer, do you or don't you?"

The answer is:

- "I'm fucking with him!!!" )

 
 
Vagit:
You're trolling big time here = )
Come on )))) who!, this "empty bucket" rattles and rides it will always be here (((( (than trolling - demo screens)
 
Ishim:
Come on )))) who!, this "empty bucket" rattles and rides it will always be here (((( (than troll - demo screens)
yurchenko:
wow I even know what system you're trading =))))))))))))
Ishim:
Come on )))) who!, this "empty bucket" rattles and rides it will always be here (((( (than trolling - demo screens)
when the forecast is a year ahead, there's nothing else to do)
 
Myth63:
wow i even know what system you're trading =))))))))))))
Teacher taught me how to catch fleas, one or two hits, then hello, Kolyan.)
