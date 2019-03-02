FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1142
not so=) I'd rather have died yesterday=)
What's there to know, I know without looking anywhere that teenagers are now salting and then another shpokin', history repeats itself)))
all automated =)
Where can I get this machine?
so why didn't you say something before? Calculator, calculator... :-D
To do)
I meant the other machine, the koloput one.)
He can only do something post facto, not always.
What's the use of me telling you yesterday that you can buy the euro, no one was buying it)
And the trades are strictly post facto)
I didn't do the signal =)
I thought about it and decided it wasn't necessary. Once is enough.
It's never too late to make a signal! I mean, to monitor it, if only there was something to monitor!))
Just for fun, I scored over 100% in March:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/86197
There are more important things to do now. (they gave away an account with a big drawdown, we'll figure out how to pull it out)