Bicus:

Yep, dropped off. )))

You'd think you'd never been dropped off, platypus (c).

The correction in the quid is starting, so there's no point in buying it now, it's just going to take it out
 
Spekul:
He's got a bit of a short-term mindset.

My brother is not active, he's drunk, he doesn't draw waves))))

I do not know why I should buy it.)

 

Holding long positions

 

Why the mournful silence? Did a friend get smacked? ))))))

Teacher hit the mark, trend is not his friend)))) Pop on the correction)))

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

stranger:

...

Up to 1.5180 will roughly spank, and then we'll see. ))
 
stranger:

Teacher hit the mark, trend is not his friend)))) Pop on the correction)))

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

no guess, it's gonna be like this...


 
tol64:
Up to 1.5180 will be spanking approximately, and then we'll see. ))

To 56 at least. And normally it should be 63, to close the figure.

SEVER11:

No guess, that's how it's gonna be...


You are too optimistic, sir)))

I have faith in the Teacher, of course, but not to that extent)))

Sensei, please comment on

all raging =)
stranger:

To 56 at least. And normally you need to get to 63, to close the figure.


5470 for now.
 

Here's one to add to the addendum

